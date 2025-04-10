Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 6,113,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,165. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CSX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

