JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,828,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,197,314.92. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 3.4 %
JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 1,142,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,072. The company has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after buying an additional 1,583,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
