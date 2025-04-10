JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,828,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,197,314.92. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 3.4 %

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 1,142,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,072. The company has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after buying an additional 1,583,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

