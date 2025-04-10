JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Price

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,449,000 after buying an additional 832,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 176,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

