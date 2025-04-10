JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 7.2 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 6,932,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,786,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 306,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 202,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

