JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $196,187.98. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.