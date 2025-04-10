K92 Mining FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Clarus Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. TD Securities upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.65. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.83 and a 1 year high of C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.07.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

