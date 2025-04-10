Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $11.75

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 23,453.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

