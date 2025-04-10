Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $148.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.93. 297,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,611. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

