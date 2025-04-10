Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $145.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $144.67. The company had a trading volume of 210,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $145.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $768,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,263,706.88. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $112,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,689.70. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,097 shares of company stock worth $3,415,422. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Palomar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

