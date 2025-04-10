Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. 73,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $37,155.08. The trade was a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.