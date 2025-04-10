Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $120.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. 1,449,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,456. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $76,303,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

