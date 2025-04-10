Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 1,367,719 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 278.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367,719 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 11.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

