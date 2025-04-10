Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,420 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Aris Water Solutions worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aris Water Solutions news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,776.80. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. This represents a 27.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 over the last three months. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.81. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

