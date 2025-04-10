Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $15.80 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,608 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 359.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Bank by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

