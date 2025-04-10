Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. The trade was a 16.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 6.7 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

