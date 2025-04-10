Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Veritex worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.11. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

