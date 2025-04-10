Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,970 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Banc of California comprises 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Banc of California worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BANC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

