Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 337,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,457,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after buying an additional 188,969 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 7.3 %

UFPI stock opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.