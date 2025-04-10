Kepler Capital Markets Estimates TechnipFMC FY2027 Earnings

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets analyst B. Hodee expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Kepler Capital Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2028 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 735,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,201. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.11.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.