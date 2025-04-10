Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,967,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinetik by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 305.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

