KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.2% annually over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 79,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.