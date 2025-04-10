Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of KRUS traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 189,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,440. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $603.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 438.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

