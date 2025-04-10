Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 68861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,709.34. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

