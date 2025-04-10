Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDHQ. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

IDHQ stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2586 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

