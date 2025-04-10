Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

