Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

