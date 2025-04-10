Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 46.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $9,833,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.10.

ServiceNow Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $825.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $974.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

