Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average of $323.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

