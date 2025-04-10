Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,163 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2014 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

