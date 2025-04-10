Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,686,000 after buying an additional 9,879,078 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,319,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $53.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

