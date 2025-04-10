Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $751.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $712.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.