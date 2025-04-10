Legal & General Group Plc Sells 230,739 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 877,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 230,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $178,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after acquiring an additional 229,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $392,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

