Legal & General Group Plc Sells 364,459 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CGI were worth $150,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,970,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 678,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,976,000 after buying an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after buying an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $101.80 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.