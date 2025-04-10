Legal & General Group Plc Sells 688,715 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $224,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $104.49 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.