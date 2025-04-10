Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $565.00 to $455.00. The stock had previously closed at $524.25, but opened at $511.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lennox International shares last traded at $530.92, with a volume of 19,514 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.15.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

