Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $152,672,000 after acquiring an additional 133,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $115,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 219,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

