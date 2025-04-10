Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 2,413,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $76,951,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $54,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 486,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.