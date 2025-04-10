Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,257,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,649,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 745,777 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 315,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,418 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

