LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.62 ($0.29), with a volume of 4792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

LMS Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. LMS Capital had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

