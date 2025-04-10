Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2025 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $476.00 to $432.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2025 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

3/24/2025 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $685.00.

3/24/2025 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2025 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2025 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2025 – Lockheed Martin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/7/2025 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $468.00 to $476.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $497.00 to $468.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $460.12. The company had a trading volume of 879,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,547. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.42 and a 200 day moving average of $502.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

