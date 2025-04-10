LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 760,122 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $160,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

HAL opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

