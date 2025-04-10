LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $166,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

