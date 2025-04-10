LSV Asset Management Sells 124,200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Valero Energy worth $178,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $669,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

NYSE:VLO opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

