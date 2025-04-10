LSV Asset Management Sells 1,807,238 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,460,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807,238 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

