LSV Asset Management Sells 34,900 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $256,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

