LSV Asset Management Sells 361,300 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 361,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $307,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $108,916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $41,081,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after acquiring an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 200,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.