LSV Asset Management Sells 48,298 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,166,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $281,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 93,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after buying an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

