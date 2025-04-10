Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $273.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

