Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,774,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 1,331,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 225,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,991,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 469.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 842,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 694,315 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 819.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 649,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

LAZR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

