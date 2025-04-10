Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.64.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
LAZR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
