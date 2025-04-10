Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $353,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,300,000 after purchasing an additional 435,326 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

